Daniel Hoffman hopes Trump whistleblower story will not be used as 'partisan fodder'

Fox News contributor Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA station chief, reacted Thursday to the firestorm in Washington, D.C. over a whistleblower complaint that reportedly involved allegations President Trump made a troubling and unspecified "promise" to a foreign leader.

The details surfaced overnight in a Washington Post report, but many specifics remain unclear, including the identity of the foreign leader.

Hoffman urged caution on the story and for people not to jump to conclusions.

WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT, REPORTEDLY ON TRUMP 'PROMISE' TO FOREIGN LEADER, TOUCHES OFF FIRESTORM

"There are a lot of unanswered questions and what I'm hopeful for is that this will be resolved without the usual partisan conflict that drives us into our separate corners without really looking at the facts," said Hoffman on "America's Newsroom."

Hoffman stressed that it's "dangerous" to speculate about a story like this while it's still developing and many key details are unknown.

"The concern for me is that it might be used as partisan fodder and run through the political meat grinder, which is not what should happen," he said.

Trump quickly labeled the story as "fake news," vowing he would only "do what is right" for the country.

Fox News has not confirmed the report, and White House officials have not offered additional comment on the claims.

The Post reported that a U.S. intelligence official filed the formal complaint in regard to Trump’s communications with the unnamed foreign leader.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The complaint, in turn, has triggered a showdown with Congress, after acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire would not share details of it with lawmakers.

Those lawmakers, though, were sure to press intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for details during Thursday’s closed-door session before the House Intelligence Committee.

Fox News' Judson Berger contributed to this report.