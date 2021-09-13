Dana Perino: Republicans and Democrats united in 'humiliation' over Biden's botched Afghanistan retreat

Fox News host Dana Perino said on "The Five" Monday that President Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal managed to unite Republicans and Democrats in bipartisan "humiliation."

Perino made the comment after former Obama officials publicly scolded Biden for his handling of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan, blaming him for empowering al Qaeda and affiliate terrorist organizations abroad.

"It took the botching of the Afghanistan hasty retreat to bring Americans together," Perino said. "You now have a bipartisan agreement that… people wanted to get out of Afghanistan but then it was handled terribly on the way out and they are embarrassed by it, they’re humiliated. They want the Americans to get out… It doesn’t look like that’s happening anytime soon."

Former acting CIA Director Mike Morell, who served under then-President Obama, said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the United States' withdrawal has "absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world.

"Not only will jihadists be inspired, but a lot of them are going to come to Afghanistan to be part of the celebration, to be part of jihadists central," he said.

Leon Panetta, who also served as CIA director and defense secretary under the Obama-Biden administration, told Fox News' Neil Cavuto last month that the president must "accept responsibility for his mistakes and … do what is necessary now to protect our national security."

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said he considers Morrell and Panetta's comments a reflection of where Obama stands on the issue, despite his public silence surrounding Biden's controversial foreign policy decisions in the region.

"When I see people like Morell and Panetta, I see Obama and Hillary [Clinton]," Watters said. "They’ve both been dead silence since this thing broke out and they are kind of speaking for Hillary and Barack."

Jessica Tarlov, a former Democratic strategist-turned Fox News contributor, said Morell and Panetta's rebuke should hold significant weight for the president.

"These are Obama-Biden officials it’s an administration they got picked by Obama and Joe Biden together," she said. "These are those from your own team because it’s not just Democrats saying that. It’s ones that you’ve worked with for years and people who you’ve often worked with for decades when you are in this kind of position."