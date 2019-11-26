Dana Perino: Obama 'has one opportunity to be a kingmaker'

"The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday and warned former President Barack Obama that he has one shot to be a "kingmaker."

Obama "has one opportunity to be a kingmaker, right, at the convention or a peacemaker if there's a contested convention. Only one opportunity," Perino told Carlson. "If he blows it now, it's a little bit too early."

OBAMA TAKES VEILED SHOT AT WARREN AND SANDERS, WARNS 2020 DEMS AMERICANS DON'T WANT TO 'TEAR DOWN THE SYSTEM'

Perino was responding to a report from Politico saying Obama recalled to one candidate who came to him for advice how he himself had a bond with the voters that has since faded. He reportedly added: “And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”

Earlier this month, a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed former Soth Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading the field in Iowa with 25 percent support, a 16 percent increase over his numbers in the September version of the poll. Behind Elizabeth Warren (16 percent) came former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who each garnered 15 percent support.

The former White House press secretary said it's "pretty clear that Biden doesn't have what it takes in Iowa," adding that the Democratic Party is divided into factions.

"They can't pull the coalition together from older people to younger people to African-Americans and Hispanics, white liberals, academics, climate change people," Perino said. "They have all these different factions. And that's because they have created them"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And there's no one right now who can pull them all together," Perino added, saying Obama is the only person that can try. "The only person who thinks that they could do that is a person who won nationally twice, Barack Obama."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.