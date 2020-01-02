Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dana Loesch scorches op-ed that called armed church congregants 'terrifying'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Dana Loesch: Guns save lives and churchgoers have every right to defend themselvesVideo

Dana Loesch: Guns save lives and churchgoers have every right to defend themselves

Talk radio host Dana Loesch sounds off on a new op-ed calling armed congregants 'terrifying' after the Texas church shooting.

Former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch blasted an op-ed that referred to armed church congregants as “terrifying.”

In an Arizona Republic op-ed distributed by USA Today, Elvia Diaz wrote that the "heroism" of Jack Wilson – who took out a shooter last Sunday at a church in White Settlement, Texas – is not the "real story."

“Unfortunately, that kind of split-second heroism has been turned into a PR tool by gun advocates," she wrote.

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING GUNMAN GREW ANGRY IN PAST OVER MONEY REQUESTS, VISITED 'MULTIPLE' TIMES, MINISTER SAYS

Texas church shooting witnesses describe what happened when gunman opened fireVideo

Diaz called Wilson a "hero" and said he's "exactly the kind of man you want around with a firearm," but said it's "terrifying" that the backgrounds of the other churchgoers who drew their weapons are unknown. Diaz argued that the focus should not be on Wilson's heroism, but on how the gunman "got a hold of a weapon in the first place, given his criminal record."

Loesch pushed back on “Fox & Friends,” saying it's not a "PR stunt" to point out how armed citizens can save lives by exercising their Second Amendment rights.

"It’s further evidence of the fact that guns save lives and that if we’re going to have a meaningful discussion about lives and saving lives and firearms, you cannot omit the fact that defensive gun usage vastly outweighs illegal possession and criminal usage. End of story,” Loesch said.

“I don’t find good people carrying guns terrifying. I find it terrifying that someone would think it’s bad that other lives are worth defending by good people with the skill set to do so,” Loesch said, calling the column "insane" and mystifying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loesch said all of the congregants who drew weapons "acted as they should have" and demonstrated a level of skill and training.

"That was completely not even mentioned in this column," she pointed out.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.