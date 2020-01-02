Dana Loesch scorches op-ed that called armed church congregants 'terrifying'

Former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch blasted an op-ed that referred to armed church congregants as “terrifying.”

In an Arizona Republic op-ed distributed by USA Today, Elvia Diaz wrote that the "heroism" of Jack Wilson – who took out a shooter last Sunday at a church in White Settlement, Texas – is not the "real story."

“Unfortunately, that kind of split-second heroism has been turned into a PR tool by gun advocates," she wrote.

Diaz called Wilson a "hero" and said he's "exactly the kind of man you want around with a firearm," but said it's "terrifying" that the backgrounds of the other churchgoers who drew their weapons are unknown. Diaz argued that the focus should not be on Wilson's heroism, but on how the gunman "got a hold of a weapon in the first place, given his criminal record."

Loesch pushed back on “Fox & Friends,” saying it's not a "PR stunt" to point out how armed citizens can save lives by exercising their Second Amendment rights.

"It’s further evidence of the fact that guns save lives and that if we’re going to have a meaningful discussion about lives and saving lives and firearms, you cannot omit the fact that defensive gun usage vastly outweighs illegal possession and criminal usage. End of story,” Loesch said.

“I don’t find good people carrying guns terrifying. I find it terrifying that someone would think it’s bad that other lives are worth defending by good people with the skill set to do so,” Loesch said, calling the column "insane" and mystifying.

Loesch said all of the congregants who drew weapons "acted as they should have" and demonstrated a level of skill and training.

"That was completely not even mentioned in this column," she pointed out.