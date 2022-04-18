Dana Loesch tears into Democrats for crime wave excuses following bloody Easter weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio personality Dana Loesch blamed Democrats for refusing to own up to failed criminal justice policies following a bloody Easter weekend that recorded multiple shootings and fatalities Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I just don’t know how you can understand the gravity of the situation and still be a Democrat if I'm going to be honest, because If you look at what the party supports, this restorative justice helps drives recidivism," Loesch said.

Loesch was responding to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who over the weekend, agreed with former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton that progressive politics played a role in the increase of crime in American cities.

While Adams previously said that crime was a national issue and added that it's not "red state, blue state," Loesch said she was disappointed that he didn't criticize his party more harshly on the issue.

"I question how…you can still be a part of a party or at least not criticize the party publicly more so than this wrist slap from politicians like Eric Adams. It doesn’t make any sense to me," she said.

"You want to see the mayor, no matter what their political affiliation is, you want to see them do well," Loesch continued. "You want to see innocent people be safe and not be preyed on by offenders who realize they are only going to get a wrist slap."

"But when he gives lip service to things like gun control…that to me makes me pause…and makes me not [want to] be on his side anymore."

Loesch's comments come a day after four major shootings occurred across the U.S. during Easter weekend, while Chicago and Baltimore recorded a bloody few days with multiple shootings. Loesch blamed the left's refusal to accept blame for the continuing violence.

"The left needs to take accountability and do something to actually fix this," she said. "Whenever we hear the administration, whenever we hear people like Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris or anybody else talk about what’s really plaguing cities across the country, it’s the left’s refusal to take responsibility for their policies in criminal justice that are driving recidivism."