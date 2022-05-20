Dan Patrick: Biden admin 'purposely' allowing America to be overrun at the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dan Patrick (R) said the Biden administration "does not care that America and Texas are being overrun, that fentanyl is coming from the southern border killing Americans, and that MS-13 gang members are entering the United States."

The Texas lieutenant governor joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to call out the Biden administration for supporting the end of Title 42 as border crossings skyrocket.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) is preparing for the surge of migrants as Title 42 is set to expire on May 23rd.

"We have 10,000 National Guards plus 1,000 Texas Department of Public Safety officers on the border. We have a border operation center that is set up like we use in response to any catastrophe that we're dealing with."

Calculating at the expected 18,000 illegal immigrants per day along the four border states, Abbott said the annual figure for Texas would surpass the 2.4 million population of Houston.

If a Louisiana federal court does not hand down a ruling on the fate of Title 42 , the public health order allowing for further expulsion of illegal immigrants would be set to expire May 23 — while Biden is out of the country on a presidential junket to Japan and South Korea.

Patrick said the Biden administration wants to bring people into the United States through the border, hoping they can grant them citizenship and eventually bolster their electoral chances.

"I'd love to see this new press secretary answer a simple question from Fox. Where do they go? What do they do? They just disappear into the country. And, Dana, this must stop. America wants their country back, Dana. America wants a secure border where drugs and criminals don't cross," he told Dana Perino.

Patrick said under President Trump the border was secure and now the situation is a "disaster."

Patrick slammed the administration for purposely allowing the border to be open and putting American lives at risk. He said it's not negligence but rather "purposeful."

"Shame on the Democrats. I used to say they were our opponents, but the Democrats have become an enemy of everything our country stands for," he concluded.

