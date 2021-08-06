Expand / Collapse search
Dan Patrick: I don't want to hear from anyone in Biden admin about COVID until border is closed

Biden administration's education secretary rips states for banning mask mandates

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on migrant surge.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that the Biden administration can't "lecture" states on COVID while the border crisis worsens and infected migrants are released into local communities.

ALLEN WEST CALLS OUT 'AMAZING HYPOCRISY' OF TEXAS DEMS WHO FLED TO DC NOW VACATIONING IN PORTUGAL

DAN PATRICK:  I was education chair in the Senate before becoming lieutenant governor. We need to keep the Department of Education out of our lives. I don’t want to hear from him or the president or anyone else in the Biden administration until they close the border. This is just hypocrisy. 

How dare you tell Florida or Texas or any other state what to do in our state regarding the coronavirus when you are allowing … yesterday we apprehended 800 children who were alone crossing the border. We’re focusing on 2 million crossing the border illegally. We don’t want to hear about it. You have no credibility. And the CDC flip-flops more than a fish when you take him off the hook and throw him in the bucket. Fauci has no credibility or the World Health Organization.

