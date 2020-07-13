Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick on ambush of officers: Biden and Dems are 'aiding, abetting' an anti-police backlash

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blasted the Democrats and Black Lives Matter supporters on Monday, claiming they are "aiding and abetting" criminals who are attacking the police.

“These people are just plain-out idiotic,” Patrick told “America’s Newsroom.”

“If they send social workers out there, they’re going to get social workers killed,” Patrick said, referring to plans from some on the left to deploy social workers to some disturbances rather than armed officers.

“As the chief of police in Seattle said this morning: when you cut back the funding of police out there, it puts other officers in harm's way. What kind of support do the Democrats want to give to law enforcement in this country? It’s none.”

His comments came after two police officers were killed in a Texas border town Saturday in what authorities described as an ambush shooting. The gunman later killed himself after engaging in a shootout with other responding officers, The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, reported.

The slain McAllen officers were identified as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39. They were killed while responding to a domestic disturbance complaint, The Monitor reported.

“We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our city,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said via text message Saturday, according to the newspaper.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the news via Twitter on Saturday evening and praised the self-sacrifice of the two officers.

Patrick said that there were 29 police officers killed by gunfire this year, with 11 killed since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. He said 154 officers were shot, while since 2015, 550 were killed on the line of duty, and 717 have committed suicide.

Patrick said Floyd's death, which happened while a police officer knelt on the back of his neck, "should never have happened" but that the backlash against police is going too far.

“America better wake up. While they didn’t start this fire, Joe Biden and Democrats are aiding and abetting this. This was a lowlife piece of trash that when these police officers showed up at his door, he shot them multiple times in the face and the head,” Patrick said, noting he was "proudly" wearing a Texas state troopers uniform shirt.

“They never had a chance to grab a weapon. They came in peace and I am so tired of this mob and these people on Facebook and twitter attacking our police.”