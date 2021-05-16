Rep. Crenshaw rips Chuck Todd for 'glossing over' key details in Cheney ouster

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, criticized "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd on Sunday for obsessive reporting on GOP infighting over Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and former President Donald Trump, saying he isn't surprised because the media is "largely liberal."

The GOP voted Cheney out of her No. 3 leadership role in the party last week, and voted in Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY.

While the media has appeared to fawn over Cheney as a truth-teller for speaking out against Trump, Crenshaw said the press has failed to point out that House Republicans voted to keep her as GOP Conference chair following her vote to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"You can’t gloss over that fact," Crenshaw told Todd.

He said Cheney's colleagues got "frustrated" and decided it was time for a change when she started "demanding" that they denounce Trump's "big lie" that he lost the election due to widespread fraud.

Todd insisted that Crenshaw and other Republicans are gung-ho on linking themselves to Trump and the unfounded notion that the presidential election was stolen.

LIZ CHENEY OUSTED FROM ROLE AS HOUSE GOP CONFERENCE CHAIR

"In December, you signed on to that lawsuit that the Texas attorney general filed to question the elections of other states," Todd noted, referring to AG Ken Paxton's lawsuit challenging election integrity in four swing states after they made 11th-hour voting changes, citing COVID-19 and other factors.

"Look, you guys in the press painted that as some extreme action and, of course, it wasn’t," Crenshaw responded. "That amicus brief was a simple question of the Supreme Court in saying, ‘Can you please speak to this question of whether process changes in the election, last-minute, not approved by the legislature, can be deemed constitutional?’"

"And then I said it’s unconstitutional for us to overturn the election in Congress," Crenshaw added. "So I did not vote to object. I voted to certify."

CNN PANEL MELTS DOWN AFTER CHENEY OUSTER, PREDICTS COLLAPSE OF TWO-PARTY SYSTEM: ‘THIS IS EXISTENIAL’

But Todd told Crenshaw his actions were "weaponized" by Trump. The politician reacted by telling the host it's "time to move on."

"We’re five months into President Biden’s presidency, and there is a time to move on," Crenshaw told Todd. "You guys in the press love doing this. And I get it. The press is largely liberal. They’re largely Democrat."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Todd took offense at his guest's description of the press, telling him, "There’s nothing lazier than that."

Unlike some other Republicans, Crenshaw said he’s "not going to take the bait" from Todd and will instead focus on more important issues. The congressman said he's not being quizzed about Cheney by voters, who are more concerned about jobs, inflation and unrest in the Middle East.

The "Meet the Press" Twitter account decided only to highlight Crenshaw's remarks about not wanting to "ex-communicate" Trump.