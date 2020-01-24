Dan Crenshaw blasts 'pandering' by Sanders and Warren: 'The definition of buying votes'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., said on Friday that 2020 Democratic hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are effectively bribing the American people for votes under the pretense of compassion.

“It’s a false sense of compassion that they’re offering. They always cloak their policies in compassion, but it’s a lie,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends.”

"It's not fair to take from people and give to other people just because you want their votes. That's the definition of buying votes," he added.

ELIZABETH WARREN CONFRONTED BY IOWA DAD OVER STUDENT LOAN PLAN, SAYING PEOPLE PAYING FOR TUITION WOULD GET 'SCREWED'

An angry father confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren saying those who responsibly saved to pay for student loans themselves would get “screwed” under her student debt cancellation plan.

"I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?" the father asked Warren in a photo line after a presidential campaign town hall in Grimes, Iowa, on Monday.

“Of course not,” Warren answered, without hesitation.

"So you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?” the father pressed.

Warren's campaign platform introduced not only universal free public college but also a cancellation of federal student loan debt for up to $50,000 for those making under $100,000 per year. She even said she'd do so on her first day in the White House, and bypass Congress if necessary.

She claimed this policy would “cancel debt for more than 95 percent of the nearly 45 million Americans with student loan debt.” She also said it would mitigate the racial wealth gap.

Crenshaw said that that is not fair on hardworking taxpayers.

“No, you cannot take the taxes of people who have paid off their student loans or people who didn’t get to go to college and maybe got a vocational training certificate instead, working hard, you want to take their tax money and pay off somebody else’s investment,” he said.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.