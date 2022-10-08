DAN BONGINO: This is about speech and this is about fear

Fox News host Dan Bongino weighs in on reports Twitter will accept Elon Musk's renewed bid to buy the social media giant on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: The Elon Musk story, it's been in the news all week. You've seen it. This is my — I love "Unfiltered" monologues because you get to see what's going on in my head, and you know what's going on in my head right now — why are they really ticked off about Elon? The answer is they're not ticked off about Elon, they loved Elon when they could drive around in their Teslas and look like they were environmentally friendly. Elon was their hero. "Look at me, I've got an electric car, you just plug it in." Although Kamala Harris couldn't even figure that out.

NBC NEWS ‘DISINFORMATION’ REPORTER COWERS OVER NEWS MUSK MIGHT PROPOSE BUYING TWITTER AGAIN

You know what they're really upset about, about the Elon Musk buying Twitter story? I'd give you a few minutes, but we're short on time here in the show. They're afraid of speech. This is about speech and this is about fear. It's about you not being able to speak as a conservative and the liberal fear of you speaking out and making them look like buffoons. They know Elon Musk wants to open up Twitter and make it more of a free speech–oriented platform. So God forbid you went on Twitter and had to listen to or read about an idea you maybe didn't like. By the way, you could un-follow them. But no, they don't want that.

