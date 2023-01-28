Dan Bongino rips the 'bad' cops in Tyre Nichols beating death: ‘No excuses’ for such poor personnel

Memphis police released the bodycam footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols Friday, prompting outrage and nationwide protests. Since the release, many experts have weighed in on the actions of the five Memphis officers.

Former NYPD officer Dan Bongino argued what occurred on January 7 was a "personnel issue," not a training issue.

"Nobody is trained to do this. This is not a training issue. This is a personnel issue," Bongino said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday. "These guys are just bad guys. Who does this?"

"There is no attempt at all at any point in this scenario to deescalate. None. Zero."

Memphis officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all fired after the incident and now face several charges including second-degree murder.

29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over for "reckless driving" on January 7 around 8:30 p.m. What began as a traffic stop escalated quickly, causing another "confrontation" to occur.

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," Memphis Police Department said.

After Nichols complained of a shortness of breath, an ambulance was called to the scene, and he was transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital. Nichols died three days later.

Having watched the footage, Bongino criticized the actions of the officers who did little to deescalate the traffic stop.

"As any sane, rational lover of this country, it is our duty, no matter who we're looking at in this video, a cop, a civilian, or any of us, to defend everyone's God given rights. The Constitution just protects what God gave you. I'm not really sure that these cops understood that with this guy. I don't understand what he did. They're saying reckless driving. Why are you yanking him out of the car? Then? Where's the 'where's your license?' 'Can we see your license, sir? We pulled you over for reckless driving.' I don't understand where any of that is."

Bongino also shared a message to police officers in light of the brutal actions in the Tyre Nichols bodycam footage.

"We are not vigilantes. This isn't freaking Judge Dredd, okay? We are paid to do a job. We are that thin crust on a volcano as that old adage goes. And we keep civilization along with our military internationally intact," he said.

"When those handcuffs are on or that subject stops resisting, that fight, damn it, it's over, man. That fight is over. That is not your fight anymore. That's not your fight anymore. It is for the judge and the judicial system and a jury, or if that he decides to plea and get a lawyer at that point. That is the purpose of a legal system. We are not animals. We are not savages. We don't beat the living out of people to make a point. This isn't a bar fight. We're not bouncers. We are professionals."

"I didn’t do anything," Nichols can be heard saying as police officers yanked him out of the car during the Jan. 7 traffic stop.

The body camera video released by police shows officers using pepper spray, and one officer came back to the area with a baton.

"Watch out, I'ma baton the f--- out you," one officer says.

Officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with the baton several times.

Nationwide protests erupted following the bodycam video release, however, Nichols' mother urged Americans to keep the protest peaceful.

RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, made the remark during a candlelight vigil Thursday night, hours after the five former Memphis officers allegedly involved in the Jan. 7 altercation were charged with murder and other crimes. As of Friday morning, four of those five officers posted bond and were released from jail.

"When that tape comes out tomorrow, it’s going to be horrific. I didn’t see it, but from what I hear it’s going to be horrific," Wells told a crowd that had gathered at the Tobey Skate Park."But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace. I don't want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets because that’s not what my son stood for," she added. "And if you guys are here for me and Tyre, you will protest peacefully."

Bongino warned there should not be an "overreaction" to the incident, referring to calls for defending the police or disbanding units of law enforcement.

"There are people out there, as the great Robert Woodson said before, who have made a grievance industry out of this, who see dollar signs and chaos in their future and that's all they want," Bongino said.

"Everybody needs to look at this and be sober and rational and reasonable and say, do we have this unit? What is it doing? Are there bad cops in it? Have we made bad personnel issues? Clearly, in this case, let's clean the unit up, but let's not fold to political pressure, which is going to, in the long run, get more young men and women killed by putting bad cops in units. This is a personnel issue. I'm telling you, this is not a training issue. Nobody is trained to do this."

The former NYPD officer highlighted that the legal process will hold these officers accountable for their involvement with Tyre Nichols' death.

"These officers were charged with murder. They will be subjected to a jury of their peers in a civilized constitutional republic. There is a process," he said.

The officers were fired for using excessive force and violating other policies. Two Memphis Fire Department personnel also have been fired following Nichols' death.

As Nichols' family waits for justice, Bongino affirmed that no reason or explanation can justify the horrific actions committed against Tyre Nichols earlier this month.

"The hard reality here, when you look at the moral and ethical universe here, is the ‘why’ here really doesn't matter. There is no excuse for that."

