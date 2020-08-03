Like a 'Batman comic': Bongino says it's 'sad to watch' what's happening to Dem-run cities

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said on Monday that the cities dominated by liberals have been turned over to the mob.

“[They] show up at people’s houses, intimidate public officials, intimidate the police chief. The only question is when are people going to have enough?” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.”

“Do we really believe there is a future for America if we turn the streets over to Antifa and BLM? Some of them have no respect for the public.”

A Seattle police officer who was seriously injured during a riot sparked by protesters last weekend is now speaking out, saying she and her colleagues are “human beings... just like them.”

“I’m feeling hurt, physically, and emotionally. I didn’t expect this to happen,” the 34-year-old told KOMO news. “We’re human beings, behind the badge, we are people just like them, we decided to do this for a living because, who else is going to do it.”

Officer Ellie Khalifé is gearing up for two months of recovery – including surgery and physical therapy – for a torn meniscus suffered in the clashes.

Khalifé, a three-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, was hit in the leg with a rock and twisted her knee, according to KOMO News. She was one of 59 officers from the city who reportedly were injured Saturday.

Bongino said agitators are “lining up outside of the homes of far-left liberal mayors.”

“These groups destroy and cannibalize themselves every single time because nobody is pure enough,” Bongino said.

“This is not a Democrat-Republican thing; this is a human being thing. There are people being shot in New York like we’re in a Kabul … the place has fallen into Gotham from a Batman comic. This is sad to watch.”