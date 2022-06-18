Dan Bongino: Education system corruption ‘biggest screw job’ in history of U.S. politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Fox News host Dan Bongino slammed the corruption of the U.S. education system, citing it as the "biggest screw job" in the history of U.S. politics.

DAN BONGINO: We have people, and we are screwing them over. The corruption of our education system is the biggest screw job in the history of American politics. We have this wealth of human capital being flushed down the drain as we don't teach these kids to be engineers, doctors and scientists, but to be snowflake social justice warriors. And it is a national disgrace. Let me just tell you one statistic here.

You know what inspired me when I ran for office back in 2010, I read a piece by Jason Riley in The Wall Street Journal. Think about this number, I use it all the time. There are 20,000 high schools in this country. Just 2,000 of them produce half the dropouts. Now, if you happen to be black. To our listeners who are minorities out there, you have a 50% chance of sending your kid to one of those schools. That is a disgrace. That is a stain on our country. That is the civil rights issue of our time. That cannot be allowed to happen. And if we don't fix this, we're not going to have a country moving forward as China and other countries around the world laugh at us.

