Dan Bongino: Is the United States on the communist fast track?

Fox News host Dan Bongino discussed the similarities between China and the United States on Saturday's "Unfiltered" and stressed that communism has a history of failing every time it's tried to be implemented.

DAN BONGINO: Listen, it's easy to criticize China because they are a totalitarian state, right? They have zero COVID policy, strict government isolation enforcement, abusive surveillance powers, almost no individual rights at all and really harsh social standards. But then you say, "Wait, wait, wait — who are we talking about here?vWe talking about China or the liberal versus the United States?" Because if you actually put the two side-by-side, like, here's China, here's the United States, this weird thing happens. They start to look alike. So we're going to ask tonight: Is there a difference?

Here's a quick history lesson for the libs out there. You know, Mao Zedong, we got to be slow for the libs here — he was the communist leader of China. And in the late '50s, he imposed some harsh government rules on the Chinese people and businesses to build industrial power. You know, top-down rule — sounds like communism and stuff, strict quotas on farmers and all this other stuff. Well the result? Yeah, it was what happens every time with communism. Communism, by the way, has a 100% success record. It does. Dan, how dare you say… it does of failing? It fails every time it's tried, it's amazing. Well, their big government control experiment and Mao's China blew it.

