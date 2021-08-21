Dan Bongino calls for Joe Biden's resignation

Dan Bongino called President Joe Biden a failure Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," saying if the president does not resign, he should be impeached over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

DAN BONGINO: I have a couple of messages I need to get out there – they’re important, time for BS is over. The first message is for Joe Biden, our president in name only: You failed. You are a total, epic, colossal apocalyptic failure. You failed the American people, you failed our country, you failed our military, our Army, our Marines, our Air Force, our Navy, you failed the Afghan people, you failed our allies. You, you, you failed everyone. Because you were a coward. You failed. History will remember this as one of the most colossal, epic political failures in America’s history. And you did this. Not our military. You did this.

And not only did you fail, when your failures became obvious to everyone, when we watched Afghans fall off planes trying to get out of a country taken over by medieval savages, you dismissed them, telling people, "Don’t worry, it was just a couple days ago."… Is there a statute of limitations on people falling off planes, trying to ride planes on the outside to escape your failure?

…

Biden should resign immediately. Biden should have resigned yesterday, in fact, he should have resigned last week. Listen, that’s a serious message. I don’t take it lightly. If he doesn’t resign, Joe Biden should be impeached. I get what you are saying that we would be handing the country to Kamala Harris. Ladies and gentlemen, it can’t get any worse.

WATCH DAN BONGINO'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: