Dan Bongino: The 'big lie' is that the United States has a southern border

Dan Bongino said that the United States has ‘no border’ amid a growing number of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States, and questioned how a sovereign nation can be unaware of how many people are entering Saturday on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: The disgraceful Biden administration is trying to cover up its big lie about the border, and now they've resorted to a new low, yes, attacking the good guys, the border patrol. … The big lie is that we actually have a southern border. We don't. There's no border. There is no border. Got me? There is no border. The border is completely open. The reason they can't give you the numbers, DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Jen Psaki. The reason they can't give you the numbers is because they don't know.

They have no idea. They have no idea how many people have walked into the country illegally and are now in the United States of America. Throw a dart at a wall and just pick a number on an index card. You'll get a better estimate. They have no idea, and that's the problem. How does a sovereign country with borders not know who's in the country? Am I crazy? Isn't that the purpose of a border? A border where you stop someone and say "This is our country. Are you a citizen? Therefore go in. Do you have business here? Do you have a green card? Are you allowed to be here?" That’s why we have a border. Is this a news flash to liberals?

