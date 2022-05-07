Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Dan Bongino: Biden labeled conservatives as his 'enemy' when he attacked the 'MAGA crowd'

It wasn't an accident, Bongino says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Unfiltered' host Dan Bongino slammed President Biden for calling the 'MAGA crowd' the 'most extreme' political organization in U.S. history.

Fox News host Dan Bongino slammed President Biden's claim labeling the "MAGA crowd" as the "most extreme" political organization in recent American history Saturday on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: After the majority opinion about the Dobbs case and ties to Roe v. Wade obviously was leaked, the president just called the "MAGA crowd" the most extreme political organization in U.S. history. That was not by mistake, folks. And yet, just hours later, it was leftist pro-abortion protesters who were physically attacking police officers and breaking windows, destroying property, you know, the leftist thing over there in Los Angeles. 

President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KILMEADE DEBUNKS BIDEN'S ‘EXTREME’ MAGA CROWD CLAIM

Here's the point, despite the evidence in front of our eyes of the extreme behavior of these radicals on the Left, it's us, the conservatives, who yes, are consistently condemned and targeted as extremists.

Biden's rhetoric calling the MAGA movement extreme — that was not an accident. I can't say that enough. He's identifying his real enemy. It's you, those who politically disagree with Democrats, or even worse, those who dare to speak out against them.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE:

