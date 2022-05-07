Kilmeade debunks Biden's 'extreme' MAGA crowd claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade challenged President Biden's claim that the MAGA crowd is the "most extreme" political organization in recent American history Saturday on "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: None other than the president of United States announced he's identified the most extreme political organization that exists in recent American history. Wow. So worse than the Ku Klux Klan — racism personified. Worse than the Westboro Baptist Church, who disrupt military funerals — abhorrent. Black Lives Matter, who seem to have misplaced billions of dollars, whose leaders buy mansions, then retire instead of bailing out Black communities. Who are these extremists, Joe? I'm all ears.

Hey, Joe. You may not agree with the MAGA movement, who represent about 70 million, if not more, Americans. But labeling them in your own way "deplorable" is no way to bring this country together, as you pledged to do 18 months ago. Why don't you have a staffer do what they do best. Walk back your insulting mischaracterization of your fellow Americans who have watched you let crime run rampant, wreck our border, embarrass in Afghanistan and destroy any chance of energy independence.