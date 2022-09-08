Dan Bongino: Government's 'stupidity' is to blame for crime spike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Unfiltered’ host Dan Bongino broke down why he believes crime appears to be running rampant in cities across America on ‘Hannity.’

DAN BONGINO: Let me just add one more thing as a former police officer and agent. There are two reasons there's a civil war going on, as Geraldo describes it, in the ghetto. One, they elect Democrats. But second, you know, it's amazing how our government spends $4 trillion on shrimp running on treadmills and all kinds of stupidity, and they plea bargain cases out left and right because they say, 'Well, we don't have enough jails. We don't have enough prosecutors.'

NEW YORK CITY SEES DECLINE IN MURDERS, SHOOTINGS IN AUGUST, OVERALL CRIME STILL UP

You can figure out how to fund a shrimp on a treadmill and how to put plexiglass up in kids schools for COVID that didn't do jack squat, but you can't pay for a lawyer to put a bad guy in jail? You're witnessing the collapse of society because of stupidity like this.

