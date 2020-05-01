Dallas Salon owner reopens business despite orders from officials and threats of arrest

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As several states begin to reopen businesses, other states are still mandating nonessential business closures. For some small business owners, the consequences of not working have become far worse than the prospect of catching COVID-19.

For Shelley Luther, owner of of Salon Á la Mode in Dallas, Texas, the threats from city officials are falling on deaf ears.

“I've received a citation from the police department almost a week ago when I opened, [and] I received a cease-and-desist order from the County Judge Clay Jenkins saying that if I did not shut down my business, that I could be liable for a Class A misdemeanor and a civil action like a lawsuit,” Luther told Fox News.

Altogether, Shelley Luther has received and ignored a citation, a cease-and-desist order, and a temporary restraining order and kept her business open. When asked why she thinks it is important for small businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, Luther said they were “running out of money” and “weren't getting any government assistance.”

As a response to the citations Luther has received, she has instructed her personal attorney to file an injunction on the temporary restraining order, which has since been denied.

Luther says, “It's our constitutional right to open our business” and points to businesses being deemed either “essential” or “nonessential” as part of the controversey that’s starting to brew.

“There's a dog groomer next door to my salon that's been deemed essential and been open the entire time, but we can't open as a nail salon,” Luther told Fox News.

Luther says she experienced an influx of support from fellow business owners who are looking to reopen their establishments as well.

“There are thousands of business owners that are messaging me saying, ‘We're just opening up. We're following your lead. We believe what you're doing is right,’” said Luther.

When asked if she is afraid of being arrested, Luther said she does not fear going to jail because she “knows it should not happen.”

“It should not be a criminal charge for me to open my business and let my stylist earn income to feed their family. If that is criminal then we've got some bigger problems than we never thought we had,” she said.

Luther wants other business owners to reopen their businesses despite the stay-at-home order because it is their right to do so.

“You have the right to do it. And if I have to be the one that falls on the sword for you, I'm going down fighting,” Luther pledged. “It's something that I truly believe in and if you want your rights back, now is the time you absolutely have to take charge of your civil rights or we won't ever get them back.”