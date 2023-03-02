'Daily Show' host defends Elon Musk in viral rant, calls on Twitter influencers to leave platform

Comedian Hasan Minhaj addressed anti-Musk Twitter haters while guest hosting "The Daily Show" Wednesday night, telling them that Elon Musk isn't the cause of their problems on the platform — they are.

"Since Elon's takeover," Minhaj said, "all I see on Twitter is ‘Twitter sucks.’"

But the problem with Twitter isn't Musk, the comedian argued, but the platform's users.

"Elon didn’t make Twitter terrible. Twitter has been terrible for years ― because of us!" Minhaj told his viewers.

"Nah, you can't dunk on Elon. It's us!" he added.

The comedian argued that some Twitter influencers were guilty of claiming that they would leave the platform after Musk bought the social media app for $44 billion. Instead, most of them stayed "for clout" and to promote themselves.

"You b---- about Elon all the time but you won’t quit," Minhaj said.

He also called Twitter "the shi------ platform on planet Earth."

"It’s worse than Tinder, and Tinder gives you genital herpes," he said.

"But as bad as it gets, no one ever leaves!" he continued.

Minhaj summed up the level of discourse on Twitter.

"You share your opinion, you argue with people and then potentially lose your job!" he said.

"It’s a platform with no dialogue, no grace, no forgiveness. It’s all ISIS beheadings and clout."

"I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on," Minhaj told Twitter’s most engaged users.

"Put the crack pipe down and leave Twitter like you said you would. What happened to the mass exodus when Elon took over?"

A number of celebrities, including model Gigi Hadid and actor Jim Carrey, vowed to leave Twitter after Musk took over the platform.

Minhaj ended his bit by saying that he had come to hate Twitter and realized that he had to leave.

"F--- this, I’m leaving Twitter. I’m leaving this hellscape right now!" he said, deactivating his account live for the audience.

Minhaj said that his new life without Twitter would focus more on real people.

"I guess I can actually go to the town square and meet people in real life. Hang out with my wife, kiss my children. You know, touch grass. It’s a big world out there, and I want to live in it."

"Join me in the real world," Minhaj said.