Daily Caller says two of its reporters were arrested while covering Louisville chaos

The Daily Caller announced on Wednesday night that two of its reporters had been arrested during a mass detention while covering chaos in Louisville, Ky., as protesters flocked to the streets to rally against the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura were covering the riots when police surrounded the group and made everyone get on the ground. A video showed police detaining several people and putting them in zip-tie handcuffs. Talcott and Ventura were arrested despite identifying themselves as press,” Daily Caller reporter Jordan Lancaster wrote.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BREONNA TAYLOR SHOOTING: FIRED LOUISVILLE OFFICER INDICTED ON CRIMINAL CHARGES BUT NOT HER DEATH

Talcott had tweeted video from the situation with the caption, “We are all on the ground right now and police are taking people and putting them in zip tie cuffs.”

Talcott can be heard telling police officers that she is a member of the media.

Ventura also tweeted an image of his “current situation.”

Daily Caller Editor-In-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll took to Twitter, saying he notified Louisville Metro Police that Talcott and Ventura were reporters covering the protests on the ground — but it didn’t seem to matter to LMPD.

"@LMPD tells me @ShelbyTalcott and @JorgeVentura05 will be charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew & unlawful assembly for their alleged failure to comply with police orders to disperse and for press to relegate themselves to an ‘observation area,’” Ingersoll wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Two police officers were shot when demonstrators turned out in droves hours after a grand jury handed down charges against one of three officers involved in the March raid inside Taylor's apartment — with none of the charges directly involving Taylor's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The grand jury indicted one of the three officers who took part in the botched drug operation in Taylor's apartment, targeting a man who did not live there and who was already in custody.

The charges against former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison were for recklessly firing stray bullets that found their way into a neighboring family’s home. He was fired in June.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.