Outraged dad speaks out after principal called police on maskless 4-year-old son: 'I'm livid about this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California dad is outraged after his son was removed from school for showing up without a mask last Thursday.

Video footage shows school staff telling the student's father, Shawn, that the district's mask policy had not changed and that he would be forced to leave if he were not going to wear a mask.

The video also shows police arriving to escort the four-year-old off the campus.

"I knew my son would have trouble with this," Shawn told "Fox & Friends First" on Monday. After reaching out to school administrators, he said the only thing he received in return were cut-and-paste responses.

REACTION TO 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD FORCED TO LEAVE SCHOOL FOR NOT WEARING A MASK: ‘COMPLETELY BAFFLING’

"The superintendent of the schools, when me and my wife met with him, he said, 'School is compulsory at six years old in California, so he doesn't have to come to school this year'," Shawn said.

"When we said we were not going to comply with the mandate, he said, ‘Well, he’s going to be denied school.'"

Shawn went on to note that the incident was something he never expected from educators and that he once saw them as advocates for students instead.

"They're acting as medical enforcement without a medical licensure. I'm completely outraged because I'm a paramedic by trade… I'm livid about this. " he added.

CALIFORNIA 4-YEAR-OLD BOY KICKED OUT OF SCHOOL FOR NOT WEARING A MASK

Shawn's attorney, Tracy Henderson, maintains that the school district's actions broke the law and told "Fox & Friends First" anchor Carley Shimkus that the trust between parents and schools has been broken.

"The greatest act of trust that we have across the state of California, across America is… we trust educators with the most important thing in our lives, our precious children," she said.

"What they did not only breaks that trust, but they broke the law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There never was a legal mandate. It's the greatest misinformation campaign perpetuated on California educators across the state…" she added.

The school district later dropped their mask mandate after the incident generated intense backlash.