Curtis Sliwa: It's 'all about race' with Eric Adams, and it's always been that way

Sliwa says New Yorkers are 'stuck' with higher crime

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former Eric Adams opponent: I warned you

Curtis Sliwa blasts the New York City mayor playing 'the race card' and says he doesn't like how the media isn't publishing City Hall propaganda on 'Hannity.'

Former New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa blasted Mayor Eric Adams for his remarks against the media on "Hannity" Wednesday. Adams said, "I’m a Black man that’s the mayor. But my story is being interpreted by people that don’t look like me. Diversify your newsroom ... That’s not what we’re getting. And that’s why I’m covered the way I’m covered."

CURTIS SLIWA: He called me a racist … He called Andrew Yang a racist. He told those Whites, those hipsters and millennials to go back to Iowa. He called the police officers "crackers."

And now [Adams] doesn't like critical coverage because it's not Pravda — it's not propaganda from City Hall. So he turns on them and plays the race card.

And it's all about race with him. It's always been that way. He was a supporter of Farrakhan in the '90s. Trace his roots, I said this during the campaign. People ignored me. Guess what? You're stuck with him and higher crime now than we had in the eight years [of] [former Mayor Bill] de Blasio. 

