Outside Cuomo advisor's profanity-laced texts amid groping fallout released: 'This is insane'

A series of profanity-laced text messages from Democratic strategist Lis Smith to top Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa on the day new groping allegations against the former governor became public were released this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The texts were released along with a multitude of documents pertaining to DeRosa and other staff members as part of James' investigation into the allegations against Cuomo, which eventually found he had sexually harassed multiple women.

The seemingly stressful conversation, appearing in the documents as exhibit 44, took place on March 9, 2021, the same day that another harassment allegation against Cuomo was reported by the Albany Times Union, and involved Smith crudely insisting that DeRosa text her assistant for an unknown reason.

"Melissa dint [sic] you have an assistant," Smith asked DeRosa, to which a separate individual in the text thread said, "What's the call?"

"Who knows," replied Smith.

Another participant said, "Lis I'm going to conf. u," although it was unclear exactly what she was referring to. "This is hard for me," the same person said.

"Melissa just have your f---ing assistant text people," Smith responded before adding, "This is insane."

"You have a f---ing assistant for a reason," she said, to which DeRosa responded, "I trust no one."

Smith served as Cuomo's spokesperson in his 2014 reelection bid and as Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg's communications director during his 2020 presidential campaign.

One individual who was on the text thread told Fox News Digital that the conversation amounted to simple frustration over technical difficulties.

The release of the documents comes as Cuomo faces a charge for a misdemeanor sex crime in Albany stemming from the sexual misconduct scandal that forced him to resign earlier this year. Cuomo also faces allegations that he improperly used Executive Chamber staff to write his book about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.