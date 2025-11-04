Cruz predicts Democrats will keep shutdown going to rally 'radicals' until after Election Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz accused Democrats of prolonging the government shutdown for political advantage ahead of Election Day, predicting the standoff could be over by week’s end.

The shutdown, now tied for the longest in history at 35 days, has disrupted travel nationwide and left millions of Americans with reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Senate Democrats have remained firm in refusing to back Republican-led proposals unless their plans include extensions to federal healthcare subsidies. But Cruz claims that’s not the whole story.

"They will say later today, ‘keep the government shut.’ Why? Because it's Election Day, and they want to turn out their radicals," Cruz said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

"If they actually allow the government to open up, they’re afraid their radicals will stay home."

Cruz said he expects Democrats to reverse course after all the votes are cast.

"My hope is they lose those elections anyway, and then they come back Wednesday or Thursday or Friday and say, ‘all right, enough is enough, let’s reopen the government.’"

Voters are heading to the polls on Election Day for several high-profile contests, including the New York City mayoral race and the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections.

"They want to demonstrate to their radical left-wing base that they hate Donald Trump as much as the radicals do," Cruz said of Senate Democrats.

"This is all about saving Schumer’s political behind and trying to ward off a primary from AOC. But this shutdown will end."

Democrats have blocked more than a dozen Republican-led attempts to reopen the government, insisting on an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire in 2025.

Cruz predicted that despite holdouts, the shutdown could end as early as this week.

"My prediction, it will end either the end of this week or early next week. It will not end today," he said.

"We’re [going to] vote later today. Republicans will all vote for the 14th time to reopen the government. I’m [going to] predict to you right now the Democrats will vote no."