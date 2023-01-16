Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed San Francisco's reparations committee for proposing each longtime Black resident receive $5 million due to decades of "systematic repression."

"It's not ever going to get implemented. I'll be the first lawyer to fight against this," Terrell said Monday on "Hannity."

"This is outrageous. It's unlawful. It's unconstitutional. It's racist. But it's not surprising it came from California on the day of MLK's birthday," he added.

"We're talking about a racist program to benefit individuals who happen to be Black- five million dollars. California was a free state. Who's going to pay for it? Why should they get $5 million? Because of skin color? It's insulting."

Former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder echoed similar sentiments saying reparations are the "extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to be given to people who were never slaves."

CALIFORNIA ADVANCES GOAL OF REPARATIONS FOR BLACK RESIDENTS: ACTIVIST CALLS FOR $350,000 PER PERSON

Elder highlighted how California was not a slave state nor San Francisco a slave city.

"Furthermore, slavery was a Democrat institution. Why don't Democrats pay? Jim Crow was a Democratic institution. Why don't Democrats pay? Very few Republicans own slaves. Why should Republicans pay a dime? The whole thing is absolutely insulting."

The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a draft report in December to "address the public policies explicitly created to subjugate Black people in San Francisco by upholding and expanding the intent and legacy of chattel slavery."

"While neither San Francisco nor California formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery, the tenets of segregation, white supremacy and systematic repression and exclusion of Black people were codified through legal and extralegal actions, social codes, and judicial enforcement," the draft stated.

Terrell argued America doesn't have a race issue but rather a "race card issue."

"Democrats need to play the race card. They need to keep blacks on the government payroll because, without the black population, there is no Democratic Party," he told guest host Pete Hegseth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have a race card issue and they're never going to let that card go. This country has no systemic racism. That's something in 1955. In 2023, we have no institutionalized racism. But you can't tell that to a Democrat."