Critics say K-12 ethnic studies push teaching students about cisheteronormativity, Black Panther Party

A new report from Defending Education alleges that 55 K-12 school districts have spent over $17 million on ethnic studies , professional development, curricula, textbooks, and programming.

"What is being introduced in schools under the banner of ethnic studies is less about broadening academic horizons and more about advancing a narrow ideological agenda," Nicole Neily, president and founder of Defending Education, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"These programs often prioritize activism over analysis, presenting students with lessons framed around privilege, oppression, and resistance," she added. "The result is an environment that emphasizes division rather than common ground, and criticism rather than understanding. Parents have every right to advocate for a more balanced approach that equips students to comprehensively engage in society without politicizing classrooms."

Some of the examples in the new report, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, include an ethnic studies course for grades 9–12 from Imagine Learning which focuses on "deconstructing systems of power that perpetuate inequality."

Gibbs Smith Education’s "Voices: An Ethnic Studies Survey," which Defending Education says is used in California and Pennsylvania, "examines the experiences and contributions of Indigenous, Black, Latino, Pacific Islander, and Asian Americans. Students will learn the terms and tools they need to analyze the impacts of race and ethnicity in US history and the present day."

Another example highlighted was Newsela’s California Ethnic Studies Collection Guide, created by Community Responsive Education and also used in California school districts, which features language such as colorism, environmental racism, implicit bias, intersectionality, patriarchy, and white supremacy.

Lessons include questioning national borders and citizenship to promoting movements and groups such as the Black Panther Party, Black Lives Matter , reparations, the "land back movement," and environmental justice.

University of California Berkeley’s The Puente Project curriculum, which Defending Education's report documents as being used in The Golden State and makes courses for middle school, high school, and college, includes teaching racial justice , gender and sexuality , and environmental justice .

Other examples include documents showing Lynwood Unified School District contracted with 5M Legacy to provide a "Black History Matters 2U History Course" that had "ethnic studies" workshops for male students only.

The district reportedly spent over $160,000 on the consultant.

Riverside Unified School District in California spent an estimated $114,625 to send 14 educators on a cross-country trip as ethnic studies professional development.

Rhyen Staley, research director at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital in a statement that ethnic studies are being politicized.

"Ethnic studies, hidden behind a shallow veneer of ‘history’ and ‘culture,’ is a far-left political programming meant to turn the youngest children into social justice activists," Staley said. "One of its core purposes is to advance divisive topics such as critical race theory and radical gender ideologies into K-12 schools to turn children against each other and Western culture. Parents and the community writ large should be appalled, demand that ethnic studies cease being taught, and replace it with history that uplifts."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gibbs Smith Education, Newsela, The Puente Project, Lynwood Unified School District, and Riverside Unified School District for comment.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Imagine Learning said, "Imagine Learning’s Ethnic Studies course supports state-mandated graduation requirements such as California’s AB 101."

Imagine Learning added that its "course is aligned with the California Department of Education’s Model Curriculum and is designed to promote academic inquiry, civic engagement, and understanding of U.S. history and society. It does not advance political viewpoints."

On Wednesday morning, the House Education and Workforce Committee's Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education is holding a related hearing titled, "From Playground to Classroom: The Spread of Antisemitism in K-12 Schools." The hearing is also expected to focus on anti-Americanism.