Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Critics deride Biden's rosy rhetoric on economy: 'My grocery bill is up almost 300%'

Americans are being 'brainwashed by their grocery bills,' Substack writer Jim Treacher joked

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Biden chides reporters as not happy enough when reporting on his economy Video

Biden chides reporters as not happy enough when reporting on his economy

President Biden derided critiques of the economy under his administration by suggesting reporters were only interested in driving negative coverage on the topic.

Critics of Bidenomics came out in full force after the president suggested that anxiety over the economy is merely driven by the media.

President Biden spoke to White House reporters while touting the latest jobs report on Friday afternoon. When asked why many Americans are still concerned about the economy, he responded by claiming reporters are "not the happiest people" and "get more legs when you report something that’s negative."

He cited the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report indicating that the economy is doing fairly well and employers added 336,000 jobs in September. 

He suggested Americans, despite what the media might say, "know they’re better off financially than they were before — that’s a fact — and all that data, all that polling stuff shows they are more positive about the economy than they’ve been, more positive about their jobs, etc."

Biden speaks at White House

President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters after speaking about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Washington.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

Many critics on social media were quick to respond that the economy is not as healthy as Biden makes it out to be.

MSNBC ALARMED BY BIDEN POLLING DEFICITS ON ECONOMY, SEES 'BIG WARNING SIGNS' FOR WHITE HOUSE

"Great ‘Economy’ there… Joe," Will Upton of The National Pulse said. "Full-time Employment is down, Part-Time Employment is WAY up. Another Fed rate hike is increasingly likely at the end of October. Labor force participation remains depressed. Mortgage rates are soaring. The commercial real estate market is teetering on collapse… and regional banks could be exposed to the crisis."

Substack writer Jim Treacher joked, "Americans are being brainwashed by their grocery bills."

"My grocery bill is up almost 300%," The Babylon Bee's Joel Berry noted.

"Biden is a pathological liar. Every sane American can confidently state that they were financially better off under Trump," X Strategies LLC CEO Alex Bruesewitz wrote. "Trump is beating Biden in the polls because Americans want the Trump economy back!"

Joe Biden at White House

President Biden told reporters they are "not the happiest people" when asked about Americans being sour on the state of the economy.  (Screenshot/FNC)

AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY OPPOSE BIDEN'S HANDLING OF THE ECONOMY, POLL FINDS

"Biden is bizarrely touting the successes of his economy," wrote Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. "Why is he celebrating high inflation, high interest rates, high gas prices, and high national debt?"

"Will be an interesting gamble when Biden stakes his presidency on this (apparently genuine) belief next year," conservative writer Curt Mills wrote.

President Biden touts economy despite low economic approval ratings Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.