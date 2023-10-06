Critics deride Biden's rosy rhetoric on economy: 'My grocery bill is up almost 300%'

Critics of Bidenomics came out in full force after the president suggested that anxiety over the economy is merely driven by the media.

President Biden spoke to White House reporters while touting the latest jobs report on Friday afternoon. When asked why many Americans are still concerned about the economy, he responded by claiming reporters are "not the happiest people" and "get more legs when you report something that’s negative."

He cited the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report indicating that the economy is doing fairly well and employers added 336,000 jobs in September.

He suggested Americans, despite what the media might say, "know they’re better off financially than they were before — that’s a fact — and all that data, all that polling stuff shows they are more positive about the economy than they’ve been, more positive about their jobs, etc."

Many critics on social media were quick to respond that the economy is not as healthy as Biden makes it out to be.

MSNBC ALARMED BY BIDEN POLLING DEFICITS ON ECONOMY, SEES 'BIG WARNING SIGNS' FOR WHITE HOUSE

"Great ‘Economy’ there… Joe," Will Upton of The National Pulse said. "Full-time Employment is down, Part-Time Employment is WAY up. Another Fed rate hike is increasingly likely at the end of October. Labor force participation remains depressed. Mortgage rates are soaring. The commercial real estate market is teetering on collapse… and regional banks could be exposed to the crisis."

Substack writer Jim Treacher joked, "Americans are being brainwashed by their grocery bills."

"My grocery bill is up almost 300%," The Babylon Bee's Joel Berry noted.

"Biden is a pathological liar. Every sane American can confidently state that they were financially better off under Trump," X Strategies LLC CEO Alex Bruesewitz wrote. "Trump is beating Biden in the polls because Americans want the Trump economy back!"

AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY OPPOSE BIDEN'S HANDLING OF THE ECONOMY, POLL FINDS

"Biden is bizarrely touting the successes of his economy," wrote Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. "Why is he celebrating high inflation, high interest rates, high gas prices, and high national debt?"

"Will be an interesting gamble when Biden stakes his presidency on this (apparently genuine) belief next year," conservative writer Curt Mills wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.