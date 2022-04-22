Criminal organizations will exploit 'wide open' borders post-Title 42: Rep. Henry Cuellar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, warned how criminal organizations will use "wide open" borders after the end of Title 42 Friday on "Your World."

REP. HENRY CUELLAR: I certainly have talked to folks at the White House and at … Homeland Security, and I think the career people - that is the men and women in green and blue - understand what the problem is. They understand what the problem is. But unfortunately, some folks only look at the stakeholders … the activists, the immigration activists. But I don't think they're paying attention to the men and women in green and blue, and they're certainly not listening to the border communities: the sheriffs, the judges, the mayors, and people down at the border or the landowners themselves. So you got to listen to the communities at the border, and you certainly have to listen to our men and women from Homeland.

[A]fter the May 23rd [end date of Title 42], borders are going to be wide open and the more people [criminal organizations] bring in - let's say the average is $8,000 per individual - the more money they make. So they're going to market, they're going to go ahead and promote this and use this policy and a lack of a plan at the border to send more people over here. In six months, we had over one million encounters, and that doesn't even include the getaways. This last month, we had 221,000 individuals. So the numbers are going to continue getting larger and larger.

