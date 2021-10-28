Expand / Collapse search
Crenshaw torches Obama, AG Garland for 'gaslighting' American parents: It's 'intimidation tactics'

Crenshaw pushes back on AG Garland's testimony on school board threats

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Dan Crenshaw criticizes Attorney General Garland for his testimony on an investigation into parents' actions during school board meetings.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw sounded off on Attorney General Merrick Garland for "gaslighting" Americans during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. On "Fox & Friends," Crenshaw, R-Texas, said the FBI investigation into school board meetings is an intimidation tactic to get parents out of their children's education. 

DAN CRENSHAW: This gaslighting that occurs from people like Merrick Garland or Barack Obama that says, ‘This is all just trumped-up culture war stuff, that you guys are just reading too much conspiracy theories on Facebook right now.' They want to paint you as a bunch of rubes. They want to paint you as a bunch of crazies, and they want to paint you as violent. And see, that's actually where it gets really bad, because that's what Merrick Garland is doing. He kept saying that in his testimony about, 'Oh, we're just looking at threats of violence.' What threats of violence? Name one. Name one incident. This is absolutely ridiculous. They're trying to intimidate parents out of this. 

And my message to parents has been it's just words. It's just intimidation tactics. They can't do anything to you, and you should double down and keep doing what you're doing. Let the school boards know how you feel. 

