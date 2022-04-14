Title 42 decision reveals Biden admin's 'total hypocrisy' on COVID, says Heritage Foundation president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to call out the hypocrisy of the Biden administration for the way they used COVID restrictions to control Americans, while now planning to remove Title 42 which was enacted to limit the spread of coronavirus at the border. Roberts emphasized they are creating a "different set of rules" for illegal immigrants while Americans continue to have freedoms taken away.

DR. SIEGEL RIPS CDC EXTENDING TRAVEL MASK MANDATE: ‘I DON’T THINK IT'S EVEN WORKING'

DR. KEVIN ROBERTS: Well, it's total hypocrisy. Your viewers are very smart people, of course. And so they don't necessarily need me to connect the dots. But for anyone who doesn't remember, let's just keep in mind that Title 42 is a common-sense policy put in place by the Trump administration to control the spread of COVID. … On the one hand, Biden and his bureaucrats are telling us that COVID continues to be a problem. We know that that's just not true objectively. We know that this is a political charade that just takes away our freedom. But then on the other hand, they're going to create an entirely different set of rules for illegal immigrants. And therefore it raises the additional question, what's the purpose? What's the endgame here? I hate saying this because it sounds conspiratorial, but it's really true. The endgame, the intention of all of this is to completely upend the American way of life, to fill the voter rolls with people who are illegal, who presumably will vote for radical leftist Democrats. I can tell you every single day, every hour of every single day, the Heritage Foundation will fight this with every ounce of power we have. I'm here when I say it, we're tired of it. Americans are tired of it, and I'm so grateful to you all for highlighting it.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: