Judge Jeanine roasts Biden admin's double standard for COVID-infected illegal immigrants

DOJ threatened Texas with legal action after Gov. Abbott's executive order

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden administration threatens to sue Governor Abbott over executive order

'Justice with Judge Jeanine' host Jeanine Pirro gives her legal analysis, says Governor Abbott is responsible for health and safety of Texas citizens

Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "Fox & Friends" Friday and slammed the Biden administration after Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened the state of Texas with a lawsuit over an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that barred ground transportation of migrants who could be carrying COVID-19

TEXAS BORDER PATROL AGENTS ARREST MS-13 GANG MEMBER

JEANINE PIRRO: You’ve got the Biden administration that is laying down the welcome mat for illegals. They are literally transporting them and this pretty much rose out of the fact that they got Covid-infected illegals and they're laying down the Biden administration the welcome mat and taking them - through a nongovernment organization, Catholic Charities - to a hotel. They are Covid-infected and they don’t have a court date, they don’t have a medical appointment, they don’t have supervision, they leave the hotel and then they end up going to a restaurant where they are coughing and sneezing and everybody down there in Texas is saying ‘what is going on?'

So the governor of Texas has a very good argument that he is in charge of protecting the health and safety of the citizens of Texas.

