As COVID-19 restrictions ease, gym franchise owner says crowds are ‘certainly coming back’

A New York gym owner is gearing up for bigger crowds as the state lifts coronavirus restrictions.

In New York City, fitness centers are finally allowed to operate at 100% capacity as long as they maintain social distancing.

"We've been prepared for a long time. We've been maintaining the protocols for a long time," Crunch Fitness Franchise Owner Assaf Gal said Thursday on "Fox & Friends." "As the CDC and the New York State government indicated at this point, if you're vaccinated and you feel OK about it, it's no longer a requirement to have a mask on."

Despite gyms filling up, Gal said the industry was slightly "overlooked" in terms of help during the coronavirus pandemic.