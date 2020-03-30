Coronavirus survivor in NY creates Facebook group of former carriers willing to contribute with researchers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coronavirus survivor Diana Berrent, one of the first people in her area to be diagnosed with COVID-19, detailed her response to the public health crisis and her efforts to help scientific research.

“I created a group called Survivor Corps. It’s a mission, a grassroots effort that right now exists as a public page on Facebook, a public group that anyone can join but will ultimately be an opt-in database of survivors to connect them with research institutions who need to use survivors to study this virus,” Berrent told “Fox & Friends First.”

"I was one of the lucky people and my body naturally created the antibodies to fight off the virus within my system so I now have the antibodies in my plasma, in my blood," she said.

"If I have a high enough count of antibodies that can be extracted and transferred to somebody who is very sick and dying in the hospital, this could save their lives."

Berrent said that there is no time to lose because lives are on the line.

Meanwhile, the USNS Comfort is already at the front lines of the coronavirus fight in the United States: New York City.

The Navy hospital ship, which contains 1,000 beds, a dozen operating rooms, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy and more, had sailed from Virginia over the weekend.

Berrent, 45, hopes that the grassroots effort will help provide “more definitive information" to scientists and researchers as they work on effective treatments and, eventually, a cure.

“All of the information that we’re lacking right now – we have in our blood and plasma – we have the answers. But, we need to create an efficient system to connect the survivors with the researchers.”

Berrent said that she plans to be the first to participate and is “excited.”