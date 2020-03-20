Coronavirus questions answered: A psychiatrist's advice on staying indoors

As health officials across the world urge social distancing to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, many Americans have begun to work from home and isolate themselves from others.

Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma, in an interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, answered viewers' questions about how to adapt to staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Question: “My wife and I have 3 teens, and the 5 of us aren’t used to being under one roof 24 hours a day. How can we prevent short tempers from too much time together?

Varma said that it is important to set boundaries, have clear communication, limits, and to avoid “taking things personally.”

“The most important thing to remember is that they are teenagers and at the end of the day, they really want their own space so it has nothing to do with you,” Varma said.

CHINA RECASTS ITSELF AS GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE LEADER AS US, EUROPE STRUGGLE

Varma also said that it’s best to apologize you made a mistake.

Question: I’m starting to get stir crazy with all of this time inside. What can I do to get help?

Varma advised against watching too many news reports about coronavirus because it is not healthy.

“Listen to music, get your mind off of these things, watch funny videos, don’t be plugged into coronavirus news 24/7.”

HOW TO STOP THE SPREAD

“Do something that’s fun,” Varma said.

“I was cooking and making broccoli cheese soup last night to vent my anger so I think that there is ways that you can sublimate your frustration.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Varma also said to keep in touch with people “as much as possible.”

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.