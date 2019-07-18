Corey Lewandowski: 'Significant double standards' between what Dems have said and President Trump

Democratic strategist Jehmu Greene and former Trump campaign manger Corey Lewandowski voiced their strong opposing views on the controversial rhetoric by the president and the chant directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Wednesday night.

"He was on that stage and he had a chance to speak to the world to speak to our citizens. About American values and shut that chant down and he didn't," Greene charged Thursday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"So I think we've seen a really clear glimpse into the president's heart."

Supporters chanted "send her back" while the president spoke of Omar during a North Carolina rally Wednesday night.

'SEND HER BACK' CHANT AT TRUMP RALLY PROMPTS OUTCRY; OMAR RESPONDS

Thursday Trump distanced himself from the chant, saying "he was not happy with it."

Lewandowski defended the president and highlighted the "double standards" between the president and Democrats, in particular, Omar's past controversial comments that many viewed as anti-semitic.

"There has been a very significant double standard as it relates to what Democrats on the left have said and what this censure or lack of censure from the House has happened to these individuals," Lewandowski said.

The former campaign manager supported the president's explanation for Trump's "go back" comments.

"What the president has said is what the American people believe which is if you don't love this country you can leave Congress you can go back to somewhere else because in places like South Dakota and Wisconsin in Michigan they don't believe in the rhetoric that these four particular individuals are saying," Lewandowski said.

Greene shot back at Lewandowski, saying the president's statements should prevent him from holding office.

"The rhetoric of this president, Corey, should mean that he should not be allowed to serve," Greene said.