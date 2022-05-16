Conservatives rejoice when Fauci says he'll leave White House if Trump wins 2024 election: 'Sayonara'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many conservatives expressed relief on Sunday when Dr. Anthony Fauci declared he would not stick around as chief medical adviser at the White House if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since the 1980s and became the face of the federal government's fight against coronavirus in early 2020, laughed and said "no" when asked Sunday on CNN if he’d stay on for a potential second Trump term.

Former President Trump frequently clashed with Fauci during the first year of the pandemic about hydroxychloroquine, testing, reopening businesses, curtailing travel from China, and several other issues. As a result, Fauci has emerged as a symbol of COVID-era lockdowns and restrictions in the eyes of many Trump supporters. Many took to Twitter after learning that Fauci decided he wouldn't want to work for Trump again.

"Best possible endorsement for Trump in 2024. Good riddance to this corrupt, evil little elf," The Federalist CEO Sean Davis reacted.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Fauci would need to quit or else he’d be "fired immediately," while conservative podcaster Graham Allen responded, "Talk about two birds with one stone!!!"

Outkick founder Clay Travis, a longtime critic of Fauci, also suggested the comment would benefit Trump’s chances to re-election.

"This is the greatest endorsement of Donald Trump in 2024 possible," Travis tweeted.

Journalist Chuck Ross called it, "An early in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign," and pundit Stephen L. Miller added, "Stop encouraging Trump to run again."

Kate Hyde declared, "Never would have guessed Fauci would have campaigned for Trump but here we are."

"As if you needed another reason to vote Trump in 2024," political satirist Tim Young reacted.

Federalist contributor Rachel Bovard added, "This is an endorsement for Trump. And Fauci doesn't get it. Which is why it's hilarious."

Many Trump supporters made sarcastic comments calling Fauci’s decision a "shame" and others accused him of pandering to the DNC.

"Sayonara, Fauci," Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier responded.

"The amount of arrogance stuffed into this tiny person is staggering. He won't serve under Trump because he'll be fired 30 seconds after the inauguration. Plus, he'll be 83. Just slink away, little man," radio host Gerry Callahan responded.

Congressional candidate Joe Kent captioned video of Fauci’s comment with, "These new Trump 2024 ads really hit and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, simply wrote, "Good."

Meanwhile, Trump has not committed to running in 2024, but has been hosting rallies around the country and repeatedly teased another bid for the White House.

"They're going to find out the hard way starting Nov. 8 and even more so starting November 2024," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February of the Democratic Party's chances in the next two elections.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, former First Lady Melania Trump also didn't discount the possibility of a return to the White House.

"Never say never," she said.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.

