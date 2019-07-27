Far-left Antifa 'working toward a political revolution,' attack victim Andy Ngo tells Laura Ingraham

A conservative journalist who was the victim of a brutal assault by Antifa protesters last month in Oregon warned Friday that the far-left group aims to "polarize society."

"They're working toward a political revolution," Andy Ngo said on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." "They're made up of anarchists and communists and ... these acts of violence and vandalism ... not only target citizens but they're meant to polarize society."

Ngo told host Laura Ingraham he was startled when the protesters in Portland first assaulted him.

"I didn't even know what was going," he said. "It took several hits to my head before I realized, 'Oh, I'm getting beaten up right now,' because I've never been in a fight."

As the Portland demonstration -- between Antifa and Proud Boys members -- turned violent, some demonstrators threw milkshakes, said to be mixed with quick-drying cement, raw eggs and pepper spray.

Ngo was hospitalized after he took blows from multiple Antifa members, suffering a brain bleed, he said.

On Twitter, Ngo posted footage of the aftermath — showing cuts and bruises on his face.

During his interview with Ingraham, Ngo at one point appeared to lose his train of thought in mid-sentence. He then struggled for a moment to find his words.

"Sorry," Ngo told Ingraham after a long pause.

"It's OK," Ingraham responded. "I should tell everybody that you are still suffering from this attack."