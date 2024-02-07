Conservative activist's clash with crying transgender person goes viral: 'He's a hateful criminal!'

A violent clash between a transgender person and a conservative activist went viral on social media this week, earning over 9 million combined views on X.

Canadian conservative activist Chris Elston said he had just started walking on the streets of downtown Vancouver on February 2 when a person in a hoodie and mask sucker punched him before running away.

Elston, more popularly known as "Billboard Chris," was wearing a billboard with messages protesting puberty blockers and gender surgery for children.

He told Fox News Digital he deliberated on what to do next, but ultimately decided to pursue his assailant onto a bus to get a photo for the police because he wasn't "a punching bag."

Once he gets on the bus, Elston approaches the person, who was hiding their face.

"Hey, so this person here just ran on the street and assaulted me," Elston announces before taunting, "Why are you hiding? You should be proud of yourself. You're battling oppression."

Elston attempts to get his camera lower to capture the person's face when the transgender person reaches their hand up to smack the camera.

"I said get off me you —" the person shouts before cursing. As Elston backs away, the person throws themselves on the bus floor and starts screaming.

Another video shows the blue-haired transgender person grabbing Elston's billboard while he backs away and asks them to "get off" him.

The person continued to cry and scream, "Help me!" from the floor before pulling the billboard around Elston's neck.

Some of the bus riders sided with the screaming person and asked Elston to get off the bus.

"Stop hurting me!" the person cried repeatedly before the bus driver berated Elston and booted him from the bus.

"Your approach is wrong! Out please" he shouted at Elston.

After Elston departed the bus, the person screamed, "He's transphobic! Look at his sign! He's a hateful criminal!"

A video taken by someone on the bus and sent to Elston showed the person continuing to moan and cry. In a third video, the bus driver turned his ire onto the transgender activist, saying he can't "assault somebody" just because he "disagrees" with him.

"I'm sorry I hurt people! I'm sorry. I just want to live my life," the transgender person tells the driver. "He was after me!"

Elston told Fox News Digital that he spoke with the Vancouver Police after this incident and they are looking at the street cameras to see if they can identify the individual and see the moment where he was allegedly attacked.

The activist has been repeatedly met with violence during the past few years when he has walked around with his billboard protesting transgender treatment for young people.

"I got attacked by Antifa in Montreal, jumped by six people," he previously told Fox News Digital. He said he's also been punched over a dozen other times, had his arm broken, equipment vandalized and been arrested twice by police after getting assaulted .

"A little bit of violence is not that big of a deal when you compare this to what's going on with kids . So I'll take it," he added.