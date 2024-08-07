Expand / Collapse search
Congressman spars with CNN host over 'left-wing' Harris VP pick Tim Walz, says he's getting 'pass' from media

Tom Emmer, R-Minn., described Waltz as a 'left-wing radical' masquerading as an 'affable Midwesterner'

Nikolas Lanum
Rep. Emmer clashes with CNN reporter on Tim Walz: These people have gotten a ‘pass’ from the media Video

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer claimed that the mainstream media don’t call out what people like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz actually stand for.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., sparred with a CNN host on Wednesday and suggested that liberal media outlets give a "pass" to Democratic politicians like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

During an appearance on "CNN News Central," Emmer described Walz as a "left-wing radical" who comes across as an "affable Midwesterner."

"In just six short years in my state of Minnesota, we've seen taxes skyrocket. We've seen violent crime at record highs and Minnesota families are worse off literally, [Walz] is incredibly pulling the ticket to the far left," he said.

CNN host Sara Sidner questioned why Minnesotans re-elected Waltz if he was the candidate Emmer described. When Emmer continued criticizing Walz's record, Sidner cut him off and instructed him to "answer the question."

Tom Emmer clashes with CNN reporter

Rep. Tom Emmer clashed with CNN reporter Sara Sidner on Tuesday over Gov. Tim Walz's political record.  (CNN/Screenshot)

"Why do you think Minnesotans re-elected him with all the things that you're saying about him, that are negative and attacking some of the things that he has done policy-wise, not personality-wise, because you agree that he's got a pretty big, affable personality, but why do you think Minnesotans seemed to disagree with you about what he has done in their state?" she said.

Emmer chuckled and urged Sidner to come to Minnesota.

"But just look at the election results, though. The election results, Tom," Sidner said.

"Much like Kamala Harris, Sara, the media – the mainstream media gives these people a pass," Emmer replied. "They don't call out what they actually stand for."

While Walz's announcement was met with cheers from many progressives, the choice has also drawn concern from some notable anti-Trump media figures, who worried he would alienate centrists.

Harris and Walz at rally

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arrive at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Former Ohio governor and MSNBC contributor John Kasich recently said the choice pushed the Democratic ticket further to the left.

"I think Shapiro would have helped them. I was surprised they picked this gentleman," he said. "I think by picking Walz, they have sort of labeled themselves, ideologically, as progressive. I don't know if that sells. We have to see."

MSNBC's Charlie Sykes said the party was trying to win back their progressive base at the possible expense of Pennsylvania; no candidate has won the White House without winning the state since George W. Bush in 2004.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host of "The View" and CNN political commentator, said Harris' choice was an "extraordinary missed opportunity."

She noted some pros and cons of Walz, which included that he was "not viewed as a moderating force" on the Democratic ticket.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

