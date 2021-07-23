Concha rips 'woke' leftists over MLB name-change: 'New York Jets are toast' because of global warming

Media critic Joe Concha sounded off Friday after MLB's Cleveland Indians decided after more than 100 years to change their name to the "Cleveland Guardians."

Concha told "Hannity" that it is clear the move was made to appease left-wing political groups but added that there had been little objection to the name until recently.

"If the term Indians is so overtly racist, how did it survive for a century?" Concha asked, adding that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's defense of the name change was further revealing.

"They are so afraid of the woke mob in their own party," he said of the Democrats.

Host Tammy Bruce remarked that the most vocal opponents of the Indians' name likely don't even follow baseball.

Concha added that the move may spell doom for other mascots like the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, the Florida State University Seminoles and the Atlanta Braves.

"Or, maybe it's just a symbol of pride and tradition; celebrating Indian culture."

In that regard, he remarked that it is clear what the left-wing "woke" mob will target next in professional sports: The New York Jets.

The Jets, who share a stadium with the intracity rival Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., could ostensibly come under fire because they are named for passenger airliners, he said.

The Jets were so named because their prior home field – the former Shea Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens – is very close to La Guardia Airport, and jets frequently fly over the property; now home to the New York Mets' Citi Field.

"You know what's next, by the way," said Concha. "The New York Jets are toast because jets release major emissions – and that causes major pollution. What kind of example would we be setting for our children keeping that name."

Host Tammy Bruce jokingly agreed the New York Jets likely "perpetuate global warming."