Concha on New York Times misreporting COVID cases: Are mistakes driven by motive to push narrative of fear?

New York Times issues massive correction after overstating COVID hospitalizations among children

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Concha on NYT misreporting COVID cases: 'Are these mistakes being driven by a motive to push a narrative of fear?'

Concha on NYT misreporting COVID cases: ‘Are these mistakes being driven by a motive to push a narrative of fear?’

Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the New York Times overstating kids’ COVID hospitalizations.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined ‘America’s Newsroom' Monday blasting the New York Times for overstating kids’ COVID hospitalizations after the publication misreported upwards of 800,000 cases.

NEW YORK TIMES ISSUES MASSIVE CORRECTION AFTER OVERSTATING COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS AMONG CHILDREN

JOE CONCHA: 840,000 missed, right? Just incredible. Look, this is why trust in media is where it is. Gallup found that 7% of those polled have a great deal of trust in media. Even news organizations with well-paid editors and all these layers somehow allowed this misinformation from a biased reporter to get out into the public domain and go viral on social media alarming parents across the country, because this story did go viral. 

You know what didn’t? The limp correction. That’s how it works. The allegation gets 1,000 times more coverage than the correction. "The New York Times" was off by 840,000 hospitalizations of children with Covid. Plus, and this is very important, by the way. There is no accountability. The reporter in the piece once declared that the Wuhan lab leak theory was based in quote racist roots unquote, and now another Covid story, she gets wrong… You have to wonder at this point are these mistakes being driven by a motive to push a narrative of fear? 

This article was written by Fox News staff.