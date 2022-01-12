Joe Concha on 'Faulkner Focus': Devastating for Democrats if they become the 'anti-parent party'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha warns it is "devastating" to the Democrats that they are becoming the "anti-parent" party after emails surfaced suggesting Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the NSBA's controversial memo comparing parents to domestic terrorists. Concha told Harris Faulkner there will be a "Democratic wipeout" in the upcoming elections over various issues including education and inflation.

EDUCATION SECRETARY CARDONA FACING CALLS TO RESIGN AFTER EMAILS SHOW HE SOLICITED CONTROVERSIAL NSBA LETTER

JOE CONCHA: This is devastating to this administration, Democrats as a whole. More and more Democrats are now seen as the anti-parent party, and as you mentioned, we saw what happened Virginia with Glenn Youngkin, right? And he ran on that issue and won, and New Jersey nearly went to Jack Ciattarelli, mainly on that issue and inflation as well. This will be a major, major topic in the 2022 elections, and as a parent, I welcome it, believe me. And that's why on top of the inflation we just covered, crime, border, as we're looking at it now, you're looking at a Democratic wipeout because they don't seem to have any answers around education, and Secretary Cardona should be brought up in front of Capitol Hill … tomorrow to answer questions around this, because those are his words in writing. I want to see him explain it.

WATCH HARRIS FAULKNER'S FULL INTERVIEW: