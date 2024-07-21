Comedian Zarna Garg praises Usha Vance as husband JD's 'secret superpower': 'You can't deny' this about her

Usha Vance burst into the spotlight at the RNC last week as she introduced her husband, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and detailed their history before a roaring crowd of Republican spectators who had long anticipated the vice presidential pick for the GOP ticket.

The possible future Second Lady of the United States holds many titles – an alumna of Yale and Cambridge, a wife, a mother and an attorney who once clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts.

She's also her husband JD Vance's "secret superpower," according to Indian-American comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg.

WHO IS JD VANCE'S WIFE, USHA VANCE?

"You can't deny that she's an eloquent, thoughtful, and brilliant woman who has exceptional stage presence," Garg said, speaking in the foreground of a video recently posted to her account, as a TV screen with Vance's RNC speech played behind her.

Garg is excited to see more Indian Americans getting involved with the political process, she told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade during an appearance on Fox News Channel late Saturday.

"We've got to get involved in the communities that we're building. There's so many Indian immigrants in America and everybody['s] here to enjoy a prosperous, peaceful life. We all left our homes and some of us, like me, escaped a wicked mother-in-law," she said.

"But like other people, we were here for economic reasons and for the prosperity and safety that we thought we were going to get here. They're now all getting involved, and I think it's a welcomed change."

Usha Vance, former Republican presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley and even current Vice President Kamala Harris, who also has Indian heritage, are some of the most prominent voices in the community, Kilmeade noted during the segment.



Garg also remarked on the current state of comedy, following on the heels of a video of "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon mocking President Biden for his reception from Democrats following his dismal debate performance against former President Trump last month.

"I think it's about time… I think there's a little bit of nervous anxiety in the comedy community because, when Trump is not running, or we're not talking about him, we run out of things to joke about and, finally, it's fine to joke about the Democrats and the progressive side because it has actually become that funny," she said.

"Everybody is in a state of disbelief with where we are, and the comics are at the forefront of saying things that are…on everybody's mind," she added.