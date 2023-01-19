Comedian praised for taking down 'wokeness' in viral speech: 'Beginning of the end' for 'victimhood ideology'

Author Michael Shellenbgerger praised comedian Konstantin Kisin for his anti-woke speech at the Oxford Union Society where he advocated using reason to push young people to reconsider woke ideas. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Shellenberger claimed the positive reception and praise for Kisin's speech show society has "reached peak wokeness" and it may be the "beginning of the end" for the "victim ideology."

RUSSIAN-BRITISH COMEDIAN ON WHY HIS ANTI-WOKE SPEECH RESONATED WITH MILLIONS: ‘ADULTS ARE AFRAID OF CHILDREN’

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: It's a brilliant speech, and I've been following his work for a long time, and he's absolutely correct. We're in a crisis of civilization that's fundamentally driven by victimhood ideology, which has been rebranded wokeness. It was supposed to be about being sensitive, but sometimes, as we know, things become their opposite. And wokeism and victim ideology has become very bullying. We certainly saw it over the last couple of years, people being bullied, people being physically harmed because of their ideology or because of who they were. And so to see him speaking up like that and getting the positive reception, I think it shows that we've reached peak wokeness and hopefully are looking at the beginning of the end.