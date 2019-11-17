Trump criticism got Colorado talk radio host fired while on air, he says

A radio host claims he was fired Saturday from his Colorado talk show — while he was on air — for criticizing President Trump.

Craig Silverman, host of a namesake show on Denver's conservative 710 KNUS radio station, says he was talking about Roy Cohn, a lawyer who previously represented Trump, when suddenly his broadcast was interrupted by network news.

FOX NEWS POLL: 49 PERCENT FAVOR IMPEACHING TRUMP

Soon after, Silverman told The Denver Post, the station's program director walked through the door and told him, "You're done." The host confirmed his firing online, tweeting in response to a state representative who said his firing was a "sad day for Colorado and the First Amendment."

"I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them," he said. "I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President [sic] and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me."

FORMER AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE MARIE YOVANOVITCH TESTIFIES SHE FELT 'THREATENED' BY TRUMP

The day before his termination, Silverman wrote a supportive Facebook post about Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who testified last week on the second day of Trump's public impeachment hearings.

“Yovanovitch is an American hero. I have seen countless witnesses testify and she was one of the all-time finest. Her poise, courage and credibility inspire me,” Silverman wrote, according to KDVR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Silverman added the response to his firing has been about "95% nice," and posted a message from a former Republican attorney general in Colorado who thanked him "for speaking truth to power" about "Trump's destructive behavior."

A former chief deputy district attorney in Denver, Silverman was on air Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon since 2014. A search of his program on the 710 KNUS website redirects to a 404 Error page.