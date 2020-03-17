Colorado nurse says she's feeling better after long bout with COVID-19

Colorado nurse Lisa Merck on Tuesday described her coronavirus infection as a quick progression from sniffles to increasingly worse symptoms.

“I felt like I wanted to collapse, I was having shortness of breath, every time I stood up, I got really diaphoretic and sweaty so I asked [my husband] to take me in [to the hospital] and I started having a little back pain on both sides down by my lower rib area,” the Crested Butte, Colo., resident told “Fox & Friends.”

The Air Force veteran said she tested positive for the virus after a vacation to Hawaii, where she attended a medical conference, news station KDVR reported.

Merck said that a state epidemiologist told her that she actually contracted the coronavirus in Colorado, not Hawaii, where there is a minimal spread of the virus.

Merck said that her symptoms waxed and waned for a period and then, on March 7 or 8, the symptoms started to take her “downhill.”

Merck said she felt better on March 14 and is currently under self-quarantine with her husband in their home. She was told by the public health department that her quarantine was reduced from 14 to 10 days.

“We actually get out of isolation and come out into the public on [March] 22nd.”

Merck went on to say, “Right now, I am feeling good. I did some stretches this morning. I have gotten my energy back. I still feel a little nauseous and I feel short of breath, so we got to go outside yesterday and just take a little walk down our alley. We make sure that we stay 6 to 20 feet away from everybody.”

“Overall, I’m getting much better and healthier,” Merck said.

The New York Post contributed to this report.