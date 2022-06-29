Colorado GOP Senate candidate torches Democrat opponent for being 'rubber stamp' for Biden's policy failures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado GOP Senate primary winner Joe O'Dea is describing himself as "just a working guy" and a "non-politician" confident in his chances to beat incumbent Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet in November.

O'Dea joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to talk about his primary win Tuesday night and why he believes he is the best person to represent Colorado in Washington, D.C.

"We're going to get this over the finish line in November," he said. "I'm excited to be the next senator of Colorado."

O'Dea will challenge Bennet in a midterm race that the GOP increasingly thinks it has a chance of winning in a state that’s leaned blue for nearly two decades.

O’Dea, a first-time candidate and the owner of Concrete Express, a Denver-based construction company, defeated Ron Hanks — a military veteran and a state lawmaker.

Hanks received help from Democratic Colorado, a pro-Democrat Super PAC that spent over $3 million to run ads meddling in the GOP Senate primary.

O'Dea said his support is diverse, and he is ready to bring common sense to the U.S. Senate.

"It's good Trump Republicans, it's GOP, independents, even some disenfranchised Democrats are jumping on this race," he said.

The GOP candidate slammed rival Bennet for "forgetting about Colorado" during his time in Washington.

"He's a rubber stamp for the Democratic Party. He doesn't step out of line at all. He doesn't differentiate himself at all. He doesn't worry about Colorado. And that's that's what Coloradans want. They want somebody that'll take and just get behind our state, make sure it's good policy for our state," he said.

O'Dea said he could no longer sit on the sidelines and that is why he decided to enter the race.

"We've got a great country here with the land of opportunity. My wife and I started with nothing, and we built a huge company, 300 employees that all have opportunities. And these policies are taking those opportunities away."

O'Dea concluded that he is "laser-focused" in replacing Bennet so Coloradans can live the similar American dream that he did.

